Beyonce omits sample of Kelis' Milkshake from Renaissance song amid theft accusations

After facing theft accusations from Kelis, Beyonce subtly removed her sample of Kelis' song Milkshake from her latest album Renaissance. The omission was made just days after the 42-year-old singer had publically made claims of theft by Queen B who responded to the accusations by omitting Kelis' sample beat from her song Energy on all streaming sites.

Kelis slammed the music industry for having "no soul or integrity" in how they treated her. Kelis took to Instagram and posted a comment on a fan account as she wrote, "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding." She went on to share her piece, "I heard about this the same way everyone else did." She added, "Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled," per Page Six.

Following her streak of exposing her side of the story, she commented on another fan's Instagram post who praised the song as "the collab the world really needs," to this Kelis replied, "It’s not a collab it’s theft." Beyonce has also removed Kelis from the credits of the song after their one-sided online stint.

Before dealing with the Kelis situation, Queen Bey had to respond to netizens who felt that the singer's use of the word "sp*z" in her song Heated was ableist. Understanding the situation, Beyonce took out the word from her song on all streaming sites.

