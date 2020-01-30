Beyonce pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant & Gianna: Will continue to diligently pray for your Queens

The sports community around the world were left shocked earlier this week when basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna lost their lives in a deadly helicopter crash. As soon as the news surfaced, fans took to the streets and poured their hearts out as they paid a fitting tribute to the Lakers legend. Celebs, talk show hosts and the entertainment industry in general also remembered Kobe as a great father and an even better human being. On Wednesday, hit singer Beyonce also took to Instagram to offer a heartfelt tribute to Kobe.

The 'Irreplaceable' singer shared three adorable photos. While she shared a picture of Kobe as a kid, another one was of the father-daughter duo together. In her caption, Beyonce promised to pray for Kobe's family which now includes his wife Vanessa Bryant and their three daughters. "I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe," Beyonce shared on Instagram.

Take a look at Beyonce's Instagram posts below:

Kobe's wife Vanessa penned a heartbreaking note for her husband and daughter as she spoke for the first time since their death. In a detailed post, Vanessa thanked millions of fans around the world. She wrote, "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them." See Vanessa's full post below:

Read More