Beyonce Releases Dates for Her Much-Awaited Cowboy Carter Tour Amid Her Big Win at 2025 Grammy Awards
Beyonce has announced the dates for her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour after winning big at the Grammy Awards 2025. Scroll down to know the details of the concerts by the award-winning musician.
Beyonce has announced the dates for her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour shortly after dropping the list of city spots where the musician will be performing. The information about the dates was dropped by the musician on her social media account following her big win at the Grammy Awards 2025.
Previously, the singer released the locations for her concerts, which included Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Las Vegas, and her hometown, Houston. As for the dates, the Texas Hold’em crooner finally shared the list.
April 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 1 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 15 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field
May 17 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field
May 22– East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
May 24 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
May 25 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
May 28 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
June 5 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 7 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium
June 29 - Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium
July 4 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 7 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 11 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium
Meanwhile, Beyonce went on to win the first Grammy award in the category of Best Album. The musician led the nominations race at the ceremony with 11 nods. Additionally, the singer also won the Best Country Album title and went on to become the first black woman to do so.
