Beyonce remembers ‘beloved queen’ Tina Turner: You are the epitome of power and passion
Beyonce and Tina Turner performed a duet of Proud Mary at the Grammy Awards in 2005. The former paid a heartfelt tribute to the late music icon after her death.
Key Highlight
-
Beyonce paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Tina Turner on her website.
-
Beyonce and Tina Turner performed a duet of Proud Mary at the Grammy Awards in 2005.
Beyonce is mourning the loss of Tina Turner.
The legendary singer, also known as the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ breathed her last on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. She was 83. Tina Turner’s unfortunate death has left her countless fans and admirers in a state of shock and grief. Speaking of which, a while back, Beyonce paid her heartfelt tribute to the late icon as well.
Scroll below to take a look at what she has to say.
Beyonce’s tribute to Tina Turner
Several hours after Tina Turner’s death was announced on her social media channels, Beyonce took to her website to pay a moving tribute to the artist, whom she has always considered her inspiration. Addressing Turner as her ‘beloved queen’, Beyonce thanked her for all that she had done.
In 2005, Beyonce performed a tribute to Tina during her Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony.
Then in 2008, the two ladies performed a duet of Proud Mary at the Grammy Awards.
More on Tina Turner’s death
Tina Turner passed away reportedly after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Her official social media pages confirmed her death, as they wrote, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner”. In an illustrious career lasting over six decades, the late artist has blessed and entertained people with songs like What’s Love Got to Do With It, Private Dancer, Simply the Best, and Proud Mary among others.
Tina Turner’s death comes six months after she lost her youngest son Ronnie Turner, who passed away in December after battling colon cancer. He was 62. After his demise, Tina shared that his baby “left the world far too early. In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”
ALSO READ: Tina Turner’s children: Everything to know about the late music legend’s 4 kids
FAQs
A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...Read more