Beyonce remembers ‘beloved queen’ Tina Turner: You are the epitome of power and passion

Beyonce is mourning the loss of Tina Turner.

The legendary singer, also known as the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ breathed her last on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. She was 83. Tina Turner’s unfortunate death has left her countless fans and admirers in a state of shock and grief. Speaking of which, a while back, Beyonce paid her heartfelt tribute to the late icon as well.

Beyonce’s tribute to Tina Turner

Several hours after Tina Turner’s death was announced on her social media channels, Beyonce took to her website to pay a moving tribute to the artist, whom she has always considered her inspiration. Addressing Turner as her ‘beloved queen’, Beyonce thanked her for all that she had done.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.” Beyonce

In 2005, Beyonce performed a tribute to Tina during her Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony.

Then in 2008, the two ladies performed a duet of Proud Mary at the Grammy Awards.

More on Tina Turner’s death

Tina Turner passed away reportedly after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Her official social media pages confirmed her death, as they wrote, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner”. In an illustrious career lasting over six decades, the late artist has blessed and entertained people with songs like What’s Love Got to Do With It, Private Dancer, Simply the Best, and Proud Mary among others.

Tina Turner’s death comes six months after she lost her youngest son Ronnie Turner, who passed away in December after battling colon cancer. He was 62. After his demise, Tina shared that his baby “left the world far too early. In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

