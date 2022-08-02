Beyonce RESPONDS to backlash on new album Renaissance; Set to remove 'ableist' lyric from song

Beyonce set to alter her song Heated's lyrics after receiving scorching backlash from fans.

Published on Aug 02, 2022
Beyonce
Beyonce will remove 'ableist' lyric from her song Heated.
Beyonce is quick to respond to recent backlash on her latest released album Renaissance. On Monday, Queen B's reps said in a statement that the artist will alter the problematic lyric in her Heated. The song where the singer uses the derogatory term "spaz" will be replaced after fans and activists online raised the issue of the word being ableist.

