Beyonce RESPONDS to backlash on new album Renaissance; Set to remove 'ableist' lyric from song
Beyonce set to alter her song Heated's lyrics after receiving scorching backlash from fans.
Beyonce is quick to respond to recent backlash on her latest released album Renaissance. On Monday, Queen B's reps said in a statement that the artist will alter the problematic lyric in her Heated. The song where the singer uses the derogatory term "spaz" will be replaced after fans and activists online raised the issue of the word being ableist.
Credits: People, Getty Images
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!