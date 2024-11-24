Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child's Bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at Latter's Broadway Show; DEETS
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams gave Destiny's Child fans a surprise as they reunited to support the latter on the debut night of her Broadway show.
Everyone's favorite early 2000s girl group just had an unexpected reunion. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland showed up for their Destiny's Child bandmate, Michelle Williams on the debut night of her Broadway show, Death Becomes Her. The three singers and stars have known each other for over 3 decades now, and the fans have borne witness to their bond time and again.
On November 21st, Heated Singer and Rowland showed up at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in NYC to support their friend and band member. Beyoncé posted a video of all the snaps from the eventful night. Set to the tune of Most Wanted from her album Cowboy Carter featuring Miley Cyrus, the compilation included snaps of posters featuring Williams, as well as a photo of the 45-year-old on stage, and many images of the three friends together.
It also featured pictures of Tina Knowles with her daughter and Rowland. The moving post ended with Destiny's Child members chatting away in a candid moment, and Michelle bowing at the end of the show with her castmates and stage.
Recently the 1992 Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn starrer, Death Becomes Her, has come back into the pop culture sphere. It's not just the Broadway show, bringing back the story into relevancy but also 3 months ago in August, Sabrina Carpenter released the music video for her song, taste, featuring Jenna Ortega. The storyline and the visuals of the video were a clear nod to Streep's film; since then the internet has been rediscovering the magic of this old gem, with memes, posts, and tributes.
