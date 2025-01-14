Beyonce Reveals That Her Big Announcement ‘Will Be Postponed To Later Date’ Amidst L.A. Wildfires; Details

Beyonce had announced that she was supposed to reveal big news to her fans and followers on January 14. However, amidst the wildfires engulfing the areas of Los Angeles, the musician claimed that she pushed back the date of revealing the big news.

In her Instagram story, the pop icon shared that she and her team are utterly devastated by the tragedies taking over the city.

On her Instagram account, the musician wrote, "The January 14th announcement will be postponed until a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles.”

She further added, "I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community."

To conclude her message to the audience, Beyonce wrote, "To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @BEYGOOD." As for the fans of the singer, they speculated on multiple things that the musician might announce.

Along with the fans, the music press has also been speculating that the Queen of Pop might release her Cowboy Carter tour album or announce new songs in addition to the 27 tracks already released.

Beyonce is the most awarded musician in the history of Grammy Awards, with 32 titles to her name. The singer also went on to lead with the highest number of nods in the Grammy nominations list of 2025.

