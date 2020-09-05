Beyonce rings in 39th birthday by donating USD 1 million to small Black owned businesses

Beyonce celebrated her 39th birthday by making a sizable donation to small, Black-owned businesses in the wake of Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19.

Queen Beyonce is not forgetting the Black Lives Matter movement on her birthday! The superstar, who just turned 39 on Friday (September 4), revealed a generous donation via her official website this week. “Proud to announce USD 1M in additional funds from Beyonce to help Black-owned small businesses. Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP,” her official website announced on Wednesday (September 2).

“NAACP Empowerment Programs is delighted to administer a meaningful program in partnership with BeyGOOD’s Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist our small business communities that have been directly impacted by recent events across the country. The grants in the amount of USD 10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small businesses in select cities to help sustain businesses during this time. The NAACP is proud to partner with BeyGOOD to help strengthen small businesses and to ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses,” the NAACP wrote in response to Beyonce’s donation.

This isn't the first time Beyonce is teaming up with NAACP to protect Black-owned businesses. The organisation and the music icon started their partnership in July, with the aim of helping to "strengthen small businesses and ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses." Beyoncé has previously also spoken about how Covid-19 is disproportionately affecting African-American citizens.

In a video message at the Together At Home concert earlier this year, she said: "This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America". She said the impact was particularly high because black Americans "disproportionately belong to essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home," including delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees. "Please protect yourselves," she concluded. "We are one family and we need you."

