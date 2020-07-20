Beyonce’s Black Is King trailer OUT: Features artists like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Jay Z and more

On Sunday, Disney dropped the first look at Beyoncé’s new powerful album: Black Is King. The trailer of the moving album features black artists like Naomi Campbell, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams amongst others.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé teased fans with a trailer of her much-awaited album Black Is King. On Sunday, Disney released the official trailer for the visual album and it's clear the Grammy winner brought out the star power for this special project. The new trailer featured the singer’s family and loved ones, including her husband, Jay-Z, and mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Queen Bey’s famous friends like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, model Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech amongst others are also part of the project.

According to Disney, artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album will also make appearances throughout the album. "You were formed by the heat of the galaxy," Beyoncé began her narration in the trailer. "What a thing to be, both unique and familiar. To be the same... and still, unlike any other." "Life is a set of choices. Lead... or be led astray," she continued. "Follow your light... or lose it."

In a press statement via E! News, Disney described the album as "a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. It highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence." The statement noted, "It is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future." Previously, the studio also said, "Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture."

While details about the film's visuals have yet to be shared, Disney revealed the project will include full-length videos for songs: Already, Brown Skin Girl, Mood 4 Eva and My Power. Back in June, the songstress took to Instagram to share the exciting news about her upcoming visual album. "Black Is King is a labour of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year," she began her caption. "I've given it my all and now it's yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose."

"The events of 2020 have made the film's vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light," she continued. "Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books."

Adding, "I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people." She concluded as, "This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride."

Black Is King will premiere globally on July 31 on Disney+. Beyoncé's latest project will release two weeks after the one-year anniversary of The Lion King, for which the singer lent her voice for the character of Nala and released the studio album.

ALSO READ Beyonce announced her new album Black Is King will release on THIS date; Find Out

Share your comment ×