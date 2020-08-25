  1. Home
Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl is OUT; Features Blue Ivy Carter with stars Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o & more

Beyonce has just dropped the music video of her new song Brown Skin Girl and it features her daughter Blue Ivy Carter along with stars like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o & more. Watch the video below.
Beyonce‘s video for her song Brown Skin Girl has been released, and it co-stars her daughter Blue Ivy Carter among lots of other stars! Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress Lupita Nyong’o, singers Saint Jhn and WizKid are also featured in the amazing, six-minute-long video. Jenn Nkiru directed the video, and many are wondering when it was actually filmed (pre-pandemic or more recently).

 

According to Just Jared, speaking about the project, Beyonce said, “It was so important to me in Brown Skin Girl that we represented all different shades of brown. We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”

 

Watch the music video for Brown Skin Girl below:

 

Brown Skin Girl isn't the only multi-starrer music project by Queen Beyonce. Beyonce’s most recent release--Black Is King featured the singer’s family and loved ones, including her husband, Jay-Z, and mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Queen Bey’s famous friends like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, model Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech amongst others are also part of the project. According to Disney, artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album will also make appearances throughout the album. 

 

