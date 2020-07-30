Beyonce’s new film Black Is King features not one but two of her family members; Find out who

Beyoncé’s new film Black Is King features many talented Black artists including two from her own family. Scroll down to find out which two family members of Queen Bey will feature in the much-anticipated film.

Blue Ivy Carter will soon be making her movie debut! The eight-year-old daughter Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be appearing in the movie Black Is King, directed by Beyoncé. Blue Ivy was all smiles while wearing red lipstick and pearls while appearing in the latest trailer for the movie, which will be premiering on Disney+ on Friday, July 31. The new film is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, debuting two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s The Lion King.

The film “reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” Special guests in the movie include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z, among others.

Naomi Campbell who also stars in the film opened up about her experience working with 8-year-old Blue Ivy, and the supermodel had only nice things to say. “She’s a very, very lovely girl,” Naomi said about meeting Blue Ivy Carter. “She’s really smart and mature. Very intelligent,” she revealed to talk show host Andy Cohen.

See their chat below:

ALSO READ: Beyonce’s Black Is King trailer OUT: Features artists like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Jay Z and more

Share your comment ×