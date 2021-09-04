Beyonce’s new song for Will Smith’s film King Richard makes her eligible for OSCAR nomination

Beyonce is making moves! The Crazy In Love singer has been working on a new project and it may win her an Oscar nomination! Her new song--Be Alive is featured in the film--King Richard which recently was screened at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival and the audience got to hear Queen Bey’s new song.

Her original song for the film now makes her eligible for an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category. The film is slated to be a big awards contender, so it seems she might be a shoo-in for a nomination. The song is titled Be Alive and Beyonce is the sole performer listed on the track. She co-wrote the song with DIXSON, who also produced the single. King Richard will be released on November 19 and the song will hopefully be released before that. Beyonce has not yet been nominated for an Oscar, so this could mark her first one!

In other news, Beyonce recently spoke to Harper’s Bazaar US and looked back at her legacy, the foundation of her career, and her 30s, she also spoke about now reflecting on shifting focus to her family; Beyonce has aced in all aspects. She told the magazine: “I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself. I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past."

The singer also admitted that she couldn’t afford to mess any opportunity up as a young Black woman. Intending to break all stereotypes of Black superstars (whether it’s falling victim to drugs or alcohol or the absurd misconception that Black women were always angry), Beyonce admitted feeling like she only had one shot to make it and she “refused to mess it up.”

