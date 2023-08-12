Beyoncé says 'trans is beautiful' at Renaissance Tour concert as she extends support; Laverne Cox reacts

Beyoncé recently sent a powerful message of support to the transgender community during one of her recent Renaissance Tour concerts. The singer declared ‘trans is beautiful’ while performing live. Laverne Cox, a transgender actress and activist, could not help but express her delight at the gesture.

Beyoncé extends support to trans community during performance at MetLife Stadium

Beyoncé's Renaissance album has been praised for paying tribute to the vibrant and influential Black queer culture that helped shape the world of house music. A year after the album's release, Beyoncé celebrated a step further by using her platform to promote inclusivity and acceptance.

During her final performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Beyoncé was captured on video floating above the crowd while her track Summer Renaissance played in the background. As the show ended, she acknowledged her fans and their incredible support. In a touching moment, Beyoncé spotted a sign held up by Candace Persuasian, a trans drag performer from Boston. The sign read: ‘Trans is beautiful’. Without hesitation, Beyoncé shared these words with her audience.

Laverne Cox's emotional response to Beyonce's gesture

Laverne Cox, a well-known supporter of the transgender community, was moved to tears by Beyoncé's statement. Cox, who created the hashtag #TransIsBeautiful in 2015 to empower transgender and nonbinary people, posted her ideas on Instagram.

Cox's appreciation took on an even more profound tone when she reflected on the impact of Beyoncé's endorsement. The megastar's affirmation of the phrase left Cox at a loss for words. "But hearing @Beyonce proclaim this trans affirming message, I don’t have words. I may have cried a little," Cox confessed. Her gratitude extended to Candace Persuasian, the messenger of this touching moment, for triggering a cascade of emotion and unity. Cox's message to the world was clear: "Trans is indeed so beautiful."

Beyoncé's dedication to promoting LGBTQ+ inclusivity has previously been praised. For their outspoken and steadfast support of the LGBTQ+ community, Beyoncé and Jay-Z received the GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2019. In a moving speech, Beyoncé stated, "LGBTQI rights are human rights." Her commitment to the idea that identity and love are fundamental human liberties was reaffirmed by the words she chose to use.

Beyoncé through her music, actions, and uplifting messages, continues to inspire and unite communities, reinforcing the idea that love knows no bounds

