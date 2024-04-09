Beyonce Scripts History As First Black Woman With Cowboy Carter Reaching No 1 On Billboard Top Country Albums Chart

Queen Bey’s album Cowboy Carter topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart this year. She revealed her collaborators regarding her eighth album followed by accepting the Innovator Award during her recent appearance at the 2024 HeartRadio Music Awards.

Beyonce creates history with her latest album Cowboy Carter

Beyonce's latest album Cowboy Carter reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart — making her the first-ever black female artist to achieve the feat since the list's launch in January 1964 as per the revelation by Billboard on April 8 this year.

This time, the singer’s eighth album also reached the top slot on the Billboard 200, Americana / Folk Albums and Top Album Sales charts. Her new album sold 407,000 equivalent album units in its first week of chart eligibility.

Meanwhile, back in February this year, Queen Bey recently became the first black female artist to top the Hot Country Songs chart with the album's lead single, Texas Hold 'Em, which took over the No. 1 slot from Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' duet I Remember Everything.

Beyonce revealed vocalists, musicians, and orators of her latest album

Beyonce’s album Cowboy Carter released on March 29, Friday this year.

According to People, in a press release issued shortly afterwards, Beyoncé revealed ‘vocalists, musicians, and orators’ on the album include Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens, Nile Rodgers, Robert Randolph, Gary Clark, Jr., Willie Jones, Brittney Spencer, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy.

Moreover, her additional music collaborators throughout the album project included The-Dream, Pharrell Williams, NO I.D., Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Tedder, Ryan Beatty, Swizz Beatz, Khirye Tyler, Derek Dixie, Ink, Nova Wav, Mamii, Cam, Tyler Johnson, Dave Hamelin and Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter.

Throughout her 27-track music album, the Renaissance hitmaker experiments with elements and themes of country music. However, she specified prior to its release on her Instagram post, "This ain’t a country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album."

Queen Bey receives Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Recently this month, the artist accepted the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and spoke on stage about hoping listeners will open their to open their ears to enjoying art "with no preconceived notions."

"Tonight you called me an innovator, and for that I'm very grateful," Beyoncé said. "Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength," she went on to say.

She then asked ‘all the record labels, every radio station, every award show’ to be more open to innovation within the music industry, and more accepting of out-of-the-box ideas."

"My hope is that we're more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art, with no preconceived notions," Beyoncé said.

Beyonce’s music made her listeners sway with a unique and top-notch country album as she scripts history this year.

