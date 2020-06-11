Beyonce to soon strike a three film deal worth 100 million dollars with Disney? Black Panther 2 on the cards

As per the report, the new deal will see Beyonce appearing on the soundtrack for Marvel film Black Panther 2 which is due for release next year.

Looks like the bond between Beyonce and Disney is set to strengthen further as the singer is in talks to come onboard for a three-film deal. According to a latest report in The Sun, Beyonce who worked on the reboot of The Lion King and voiced Nala is now in the process of striking a massive $100 million dollar deal with the company. As per the report, the new deal will see Beyonce appearing on the soundtrack for Marvel film Black Panther 2 which is due for release next year.

Along with that, Beyonce will work on two other blockbusters. However, the projects have not yet been disclosed. A source told The Sun, "Beyonce has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand. She’s worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects."

"Disney have put forward a deal worth around £80million ($100 million), which will secure Beyonce for three major projects, including the Black Panther sequel," the source added. After Meghan Markle's successful stint with Disney's film Elephant, the company feels that certain projects will sit perfectly with the singer.

"After the success of having Meghan Markle voicing the film Elephant on the platform, they have projects coming up which align perfectly with Beyoncé’s brand. The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now," the source revealed.

Well, Beyonce is definitely a force to reckon with.

