Beyoncé stuns fans as she shines in gold mini dress on Renaissance Tour stop in Washington

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and her latest show in Summerfield, Maryland, was no exception. The 41-year-old music icon wowed fans with yet another dazzling look, this time in a custom-made gold sequin mini dress from the contemporary label, Self-Portrait.

Beyoncé's in '70s glamor and feathers

As Beyoncé graced the stage, she exuded '70s goddess vibes that transported the audience back in time. The long-sleeved, shimmering gold dress, crafted by the talented designer Han Chong, boasted a plunging v-neckline, a chic keyhole cutout on her midriff, and show-stopping feathered sleeves that elegantly covered her hands. Fit for the Queen Bey herself, the dress's subtle scalloped cut added an extra touch of elegance to the ensemble.

The breathtaking dress was a unique creation, tailor-made by Self-Portrait's founder and creative director, Han Chong. Known for his exceptional designs, Chong perfectly captured Beyoncé's radiant energy, creating an outfit that seamlessly blended glamor and contemporary style.

To complement her dazzling look, Beyoncé chose a pair of gold drop earrings, adding a touch of sparkle to her beautiful, curled blonde hair. She completed the ensemble with gold strappy sandals that perfectly matched the dress, elevating her stage presence to new heights.

READ MORE: Beyonce and Jay Z gifts Blue Ivy a diamond-encrusted Barbie worth THIS whooping amount

Blue Ivy's surprise appearances

Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, proved that talent runs in the family as she made several surprise appearances throughout the tour. The young starlet impressed fans in Paris with her impressive choreography during "My Power" from Beyoncé's collaborative soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift. It's clear that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as Blue Ivy showcased her unique style in a variety of eye-catching outfits, including a sparkling sequin jersey, a sleek silver ensemble, and a head-to-toe red look.

Fans and followers reaction

The Renaissance Tour has been an extraordinary journey for Beyoncé and her fans alike.

A fan in Summerfield exclaimed, "Beyoncé's fashion choices are always on point, and that gold mini dress was just stunning! She truly is a goddess on stage." Fashion critic, Sarah Thompson, praised the ensemble, saying, "Han Chong's design for Self-Portrait perfectly captured the essence of the '70s while keeping it fresh and contemporary. It was a show-stopping look!"

From sold-out shows in to the ongoing North American leg, she continues to mesmerize audiences with her unmatched talent and mesmerizing stage presence. With upcoming performances in Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more, fans across the continent can expect to experience the magic of Queen Bey firsthand.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy set the stage on fire as they perform together at Soldier Field Chicago Show