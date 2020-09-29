Beyonce SURPRISES young fan battling cancer with a flower bouquet and sweet note; Says ‘you are a survivor’

Beyonce recently surprised a young fan battling cancer by sending her a bouquet of flowers along with a sweet note. See the fan’s reaction below.

A young fan got a special delivery from Beyonce over the weekend. Lyric Chanel, who is fighting brain cancer/Anaplastic Ependymoma, shared an image of an arrangement of white flowers that she received from the 39-year-old Grammy winner. “When the Queen Bey sends you flowers,” the post’s caption read on Instagram. “Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shocked to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you,” it continued.

The floral arrangement also came with a sweet note from the singer. “Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near,” Beyoncé wrote, with lyrics from her Love On Top song. “I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.” The gift was sent just days after Lyric was filmed singing along to the song on her account.

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Queen B celebrated her 39th birthday making a generous donation via her official website. “Proud to announce USD 1M in additional funds from Beyonce to help Black-owned small businesses. Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP,” her official website announced on September 2.

“NAACP Empowerment Programs is delighted to administer a meaningful program in partnership with BeyGOOD’s Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist our small business communities that have been directly impacted by recent events across the country. The grants in the amount of USD 10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small businesses in select cities to help sustain businesses during this time. The NAACP is proud to partner with BeyGOOD to help strengthen small businesses and to ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses,” the NAACP wrote in response to Beyonce’s donation.

