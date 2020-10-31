Beyonce talks about building her legacy, representing culture & elevating Black voices: I understand my power

Beyonce recently spoke to British Vogue and chatted about motherhood, inspiration, her legacy and focusing on joy. Read ahead to see what the pop icon said.

Beyonce recently spoke to British Vogue and candidly spoke about motherhood, inspiration, and focusing on joy. When asked about how she feels changed as a person by the events of 2020: “Absolutely changed. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still.”

She continued: “I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

When asked about spending a considerable portion of her creative life working to elevate black, and specifically African, voices, the pop icon said: “Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration. It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why the film is dedicated to him.”

