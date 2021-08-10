Beyonce TEASES new song; Says there’s a ‘renaissance emerging’ and ensures fans ‘the music is coming’

Queen Bee aka Beyonce recently spoke to Harper’s Bazaar US and finally gave fans a clue on when she is releasing new music! During her candid chat with the magazine, the singer was asked when she would finally be releasing new music. The singer quickly prompted that while the past year had been full of isolation and injustice, she feels people are ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

The singer even shared that she feels “a renaissance emerging,” and that she wants to be an active part of it. Coming to new releases, the singer spoke about her process; how sometimes it takes a year for her to find the right tunes and find music in the chaos. Finally, putting a timeline on her releases, Beyonce said: “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

In another part of the interview, Beyonce also opened up about turning 40 in September and shared her aspirations. “My wish is for my 40s to be fun and full of freedom,” the Formation singer said as she detailed her next “decade of celebration.” Beyonce went on to express how she wants to enjoy the fruits of her labour, her family and her legacy without guilt; How she wants to keep dreaming and keep changing the landscape of music as she steps into a new decade of her life.

