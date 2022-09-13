Beyonce throws disco-themed birthday party; Kim Kardashian, Adele and more show up in style

It was a starry night. Over the weekend, Beyonce hosted her roller disco-themed birthday bash as stars from across industries showed up to the private event. Although only limited information about the Single Ladies singer's well-guarded party is available, many stars took to Instagram to give exciting sneak peeks inside the posh birthday party of Hollywood's royalty Beyonce.

Beyonce celebrated her 41st birthday at a private mansion in Los Angeles where most A-list celebs made an appearance and enjoyed the party in their perfectly on-theme outfits. Some celebs who were captured outside the venue were Adele, who donned an all-black look, as she entered the party with her rumoured fiance Rich Paul. Another major show was Michael B. Jordan who stunned in his white tank top combo with orange and pink joggers. Kim Kardashian was also snapped outside the venue as she opted for a red and black striped catsuit while still rocking her icy blonde hair.