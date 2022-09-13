Beyonce throws disco-themed birthday party; Kim Kardashian, Adele and more show up in style
Beyonce hosted a private celeb-filled party for her 41st birthday in a mansion in Los Angeles.
It was a starry night. Over the weekend, Beyonce hosted her roller disco-themed birthday bash as stars from across industries showed up to the private event. Although only limited information about the Single Ladies singer's well-guarded party is available, many stars took to Instagram to give exciting sneak peeks inside the posh birthday party of Hollywood's royalty Beyonce.
Beyonce celebrated her 41st birthday at a private mansion in Los Angeles where most A-list celebs made an appearance and enjoyed the party in their perfectly on-theme outfits. Some celebs who were captured outside the venue were Adele, who donned an all-black look, as she entered the party with her rumoured fiance Rich Paul. Another major show was Michael B. Jordan who stunned in his white tank top combo with orange and pink joggers. Kim Kardashian was also snapped outside the venue as she opted for a red and black striped catsuit while still rocking her icy blonde hair.
Accompanying Kim were Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble from the Kard-Jen clan while ex-clan member Tristan Thompson was also reportedly at the party. Khloe later posted snaps of herself with the girls as she added a sassy caption to the upload, "All the single ladies." Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly also partied hard at the event as they posed like professionals for the snaps. Fox uploaded multiple posts of the couple in sparkling fits, squashing any rumours of a breakup. Lizzo went to the bash of the year with her beau Myke Wright.