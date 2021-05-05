Beyonce told Victoria Beckham the Spice Girls inspired her career and made her 'proud to be a girl'

Victoria Beckham in a recent interview recalled her interaction with Beyonce and how she considered the Spice Girls a major inspiration.

Beyonce is one of the greatest artists of her time and little do people know that she took inspiration from another major band before becoming the amazing performer that she is. In a recent interview with Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, Victoria Beckham opened up about her career, especially what it was like being a part of the Spice Girls, and recalled an amazing interaction she had with Beyonce.

According to ET, Beckham revealed how in one of her conversations with Beyonce, in the past, the Crazy In Love singer had told Victoria about the impact Spice Girls had on her career. Recalling the conversation, Beckham said, "I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am.'"

Further revealing how big a compliment it is when an artist like Beyonce calls one an inspiration, the former Spice Girls singer said, "And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that's quite something."

Beckham was known for her stint on the girl band Spice Girls and was known as Posh. The band also consisted of other members Mel B, Emma Burton, Melanie C, and Geri Halliwell. The Victoria's Secret designer further also talked about her 90s fashion when she was a part of the band. Recalling how she and her bandmates became style icons, she said, "We wore what made us feel good. We weren't worried is this the newest, coolest? We set trends because there was no fear."

