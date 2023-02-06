Beyonce wins her 32nd Grammy with Renaissance, makes history with most wins of all time

Beyonce has scripted history with the most Grammy wins of all time. Queen Bey is now the most-honored artist at the Grammys with 32 wins at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Until today, she had 28 of these coveted awards to her credit, and she won four more at the highly-celebrated award show happening today, February 6th (IST) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Beyonce broke the record for most Grammy wins with her 32nd award for her album Renaissance in the best dance/electronic album category. Earlier, she won her 31st award for the best R&B song for her song Cuff It, which made her tie with George Solti. Solti had set the record back in 1997, when he won his last award for the best opera recording, before passing away the same year.

Beyonce accepts her 32nd Grammy on stage While accepting her 32nd Grammy on stage, Beyonce also delivered a heartfelt speech. She said, “I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night.” Adding further, the singer continued, “I want to thank God for protecting me. … I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.” She also thanked her parents, her husband, and their three children. In conclusion, she added, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.”

Beyonce won two Grammys during the non-televised Premiere ceremony. Her song Break My Soul from her album Renaissance won the best dance/electronic recording. On the other hand, her other song, Plastic Off the Sofa won the best traditional R&B performance. When she won her 31st Grammy for Cuff It, Queen Bey had not yet reached the venue for the award show. “Beyoncé is on her way,” joked host Trevor Noah, as he referred to the LA traffic. Beyonce has three more categories left in the 2023 Grammy nominations. With 9 nods, Beyonce led the nominations at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Single Ladies singer now has the most Grammy nominations of all time with 88 nods, putting her in a tie with her husband Jay Z. She is also the most-awarded female artist in the history of the Grammys.

