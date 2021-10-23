Beyonce WISHES Kim Kardashian on her 41st birthday with an adorable baby photo

Beyoncé is toasting Kim Kardashian West as she completes another round around the sun. On Thursday, the 40-year-old singer wished the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum a happy 41st birthday by posting a simple "Happy Birthday" greeting on her website beside a baby photo of Kardashian. The reality actress is dressed in a white frock and pink shirt, with a matching hair bow, in the lovely shot.

However, Beyoncé is renowned for commemorating her friends' and colleagues' birthdays with throwback images on her website. Along with Kardashian's newborn photo, the 28-time Grammy winner also celebrated Doja Cat and Snoop Dogg's birthdays with adorable childhood photos. As per PEOPLE, Beyoncé and Kardashian seem to be getting along despite the SKIMS founder's divorce from estranged spouse Kanye West and the rapper's prior quarrel with Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z.

Meanwhile,West and JAY-Z's friendship began in the late '90s and rekindled after the musicians fell off due to JAY-Z and Beyoncé not attending the former couple's 2014 wedding. West confirmed their friendship was still alive in 2018 by uploading a picture of the Carters in a vehicle with the caption "famleee." However, West and JAY-Z recently collaborated on a song for West's new album, Donda.

Interestingly, despite their prior squabbles, Beyoncé and Kardashian have maintained a cordial relationship. Last year, the Black Is King artist sent her things from her Ivy Park x Adidas line. Meanwhile, this year, Kardashian got a lot of love on her birthday. She spent her day with her children, who gave her a party at their house, which she captured on her Instagram Story.

