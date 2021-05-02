Beyonce witnessed former Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland’s birth via Zoom; Latter calls her ‘awesome aunt’

Beyonce reunited with her Destiny’s Child girls for Kelly Rowland’s childbirth via Zoom. Scroll down to see what Rowland told about the incident.

Pop icon Beyonce who was previously part of an all-girl band called Destiny’s Child with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, before making it big as a solo superstar, recently revealed how close the trio still is. The longtime pals recently got together (virtually) for a monumental occasion of Rowland’s life.

In an interview with People magazine, Kelly, the 40-year-old entertainer, revealed that she welcomed her second son Noah Jon with husband Tim Weatherspoon on January 21, and she had family there in spirit to see it happen. “We had our family join on Zoom,” she revealed. “[Beyoncé and Williams] were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful,” she added. She also called them “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome aunts” to her boys, noting that they were unable to be there in person amid pandemic protocols.

According to Rowland, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband’s mom, Jackie, also dialled in to watch the birth via Zoom. She added that once it was safe, her Destiny’s Child sisters came over to visit immediately. “The girls were literally over here at the house just recently, and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just…being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift,” she said back in February.

For the unversed, Beyoncé achieved fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child. Despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and legal turmoil, as Roberson and Luckett attempted to split from the group's manager Mathew Knowles, citing favouritism of Knowles and Rowland.

