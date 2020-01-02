Beyonce's 7 year old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, looks all grown up as she poses with mum in UNSEEN photos

The singer rang in the New Year's with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter at a New Year's eve bash.
Beyonce has already had a killer start to 2020 but not without her family by her side. The singer rang in the New Year's with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter at a possible extravagant party and from the looks of it, it was all things fun. The 'Halo' singer, however, did not dish out details from the new  year's eve night on her Instagram. But we were lucky enough to get a sneak peek on rapper Megan's Instagram account as she shared some fun photobooth pictures.

Sharing two monochrome photos, the trio of Beyonce, daughter Bue Ivy and Megan pose for the camera. We could not help but notice how grown up Blue Ivy looked and flaunted poker straight hair. All of 7-years-old, Blue Ivy smiled adorably for the camera as her mum flaunted a festive hat and pouted. Megan captioned the photos: "Happy 2020  @beyonce,"  which has garnered more than 1 million likes. Fans were naturally excited to see this rare photo of Blue and her famous mama together.

Fans also pointed out how similar Blue looked to Beyonce. One fan wrote, "The Holy Trinity. The mother, the daughter and the stallion." While another fan commented, "Omg Blue looks just like her mama." Some even noticed Blue's long and straight hair. "Blue Ivy is growing up so fast," another comment read. Well, Blue is indeed growing up fast as she will be turning eight next week.

Check out Beyonce, Blue and Meg's photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy 2020 @beyonce

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

