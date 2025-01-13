Beyonce’s Bey GOOD Foundation Donates Large Sum To LA Fire Relief Funds; ‘We Stand With You’
Beyonce donated a large sum to the LA fire relief fund started by her charity organization BeyGOOD. The news was announced by the charity’s official Instagram page, check out deets!
Beyonce is lending resources to support the tragically affected Los Angeles fire victims. Her Non-Profit Organization BeyGOOD announced on their official Instagram channel on January 12 that they are donating $2.5 million to an LA Fire Relief Fund.
“Los Angeles we stand with you,” the caption read. It further stated that the fund is provided to aid families who lost their homes in the Altadena/Pasadena area. Moreover, it will ensure that nearby churches and community centers have enough resources to treat those affected by wildfires.
The Grammy winner’s foundation urged people to visit their official website and show their support. The L.A. County Medical Examiner recently reported an increase in the death toll since the devastation started on January 7.
As per the Medical Examiner, 16 people were killed in the Eaton fire zone, while eight people succumbed in around the Palisades area. According to the LA Fire Department, the Palisades fire set ablaze more than 23,000 acres of land with 11% containment.
Besides the Single Ladies hitmaker, celebs like Tika Sumpter, Halle Berry, and Eva Longoria have donated to relief funds. The latter donated $50000 to the organization This Is About Humanity and shared an emotional video on Instagram.