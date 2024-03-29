Beyonce's Cowboy Carter: Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson And All Artists Featured On The New Album

Beyoncé's much-anticipated eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, has finally hit the shelves, marking a thrilling addition to her illustrious discography. Released as Act II of her Renaissance project, the album made its debut in the U.S. at midnight on Friday, following earlier releases in countries like New Zealand and Australia. Fans worldwide have been treated to lyric videos on Beyoncé's YouTube channel, adding another layer of excitement to the album's arrival.

Which artists are featured on Beyonce’s new album?

On March 19, the 32-time Grammy winner, aged 42, clarified to her supporters that Cowboy Carter wasn't strictly a country album but rather a quintessential Beyoncé album. Despite this assertion, the 27-track masterpiece features collaborations with significant country music icons.

Renowned country legends Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson lend their iconic voices to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album. Nelson's distinctive vocals grace tracks like Smoke Hour Willie Nelson and Smoke Hour II, adding a touch of authenticity to the project. Meanwhile, Parton's recent Billboard Hot Country number one single, Texas Hold 'Em, earned her accolades, with the legendary singer expressing admiration for Beyoncé's rendition of the classic song, which also features on the album.

Additionally, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album boasts not only a remake of a classic Dolly Parton hit but also a track titled Dolly P, which has already garnered praise from the iconic I Will Always Love You singer herself.

Parton shared a nostalgic Instagram post ahead of the release, captioning it, "Just call me Dolly P," followed by a cowboy emoji. Additionally, the album features Linda Martell, who etched her name in history in 1969 as the first Black female solo artist to grace the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

The eclectic lineup of collaborators on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album further solidifies its status as a genre-defying masterpiece. The inclusion of Linda Martell in an interlude setting the stage for Ya Ya adds a nostalgic touch, paying homage to her groundbreaking legacy. Meanwhile, contemporary artists like Miley Cyrus and Post Malone bring their unique flair to tracks like II Most Wanted and Levii's Jeans, respectively.

Shaboozey's fusion of hip-hop and country on Spaghetti adds another layer of diversity to the album's sound. Additionally, Beyoncé collaborates with Black country artists like Rhiannon Giddens, Tanner Adell, and Willie Jones, showcasing their talents on various tracks, including a poignant cover of The Beatles' Blackbird featuring Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts. With contributions ranging from banjo playing on Texas Hold 'Em to soulful vocals on Just for Fun, these artists enrich the album's sonic landscape with their distinct voices and styles.

Beyonce shares her tracklist on social media

Queen Bey built anticipation for Cowboy Carter by teasing the tracklist on social media with a vibrant flyer, adorned with all the songs, and intriguingly labeled "Brought to you by KNTRY Radio Texas" at the bottom. The announcement came hot on the heels of Beyoncé's appearance in a Verizon wireless commercial during the 2024 Super Bowl, where she first hinted at her new project.

Following the commercial's conclusion, the album rollout commenced, with Beyoncé expressing gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support ten days before the album's release, revealing that the project had been in the works for over five years.

She wrote, “I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

In addition to the singles in her album, her new album includes, American Requiem, Blackbird, Protector, My Rose Smoke Hour, Bodyguard, Daughter, Alligator Tears, Smoke Hour II, Just For Fun, Flamenco, The Linda Martell Show, Oh Louisiana, Desert Eagle, Riiverdale, II Hands II Heaven, Tyrant Sweet Honey Buckin' and Amen.

