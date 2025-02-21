Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Adds Two New Shows – See the Full List Here
Beyoncé recently added two extra dates to her Cowboy Carter tour. According to the new schedule, the Grammy winner will perform two additional shows in Atlanta.
Beyoncé is set to perform two additional shows in Atlanta during her Cowboy Carter tour. According to reports, the Crazy in Love artist will now also perform on July 13 and July 14 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
For those who may not know, two previously announced shows are scheduled for July 10 and July 11.
The Texas Hold 'Em singer revealed her tour at the beginning of this month. The tour is in support of her latest album, which also earned her a country music award and AOTY at this year's Grammys.
Originally, the 22-stop tour was set to include four nights in Los Angeles. However, recent reports indicate that the artist will now also perform on May 9. The Los Angeles shows will begin on April 28.
Still, the If I Were a Boy singer's tour won't be as extensive as her last one for Renaissance. Beyonce was originally set to announce her upcoming grand tour in January. However, due to the wildfires that severely affected Los Angeles earlier this year, the Drunk in Love artist had to postpone the highly anticipated announcement.
Earlier she was set to announce the dates on January 14, but due to the calamity that left many homeless, the Break My Soul artist then announced the tour on February 1. This was right before the Grammy Award ceremony that took place on February 2, 2025.
Here are the previously announced dates of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour:
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter 2025 Tour Dates:
April 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 1 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 15 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field
May 17 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field
May 22– East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
May 24 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
May 25 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
May 28 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
June 5 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 7 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium
June 29 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium
July 4 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 7 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 11 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium
