Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Adds Two New Shows – See the Full List Here

Beyoncé recently added two extra dates to her Cowboy Carter tour. According to the new schedule, the Grammy winner will perform two additional shows in Atlanta.

Tejas Mundhada
Written by Tejas Mundhada , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Feb 21, 2025
Beyonce adds a few more dates to her Cowboy Carter tour
Beyonce (Getty)

Beyoncé is set to perform two additional shows in Atlanta during her Cowboy Carter tour. According to reports, the Crazy in Love artist will now also perform on July 13 and July 14 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

For those who may not know, two previously announced shows are scheduled for July 10 and July 11.

The Texas Hold 'Em singer revealed her tour at the beginning of this month. The tour is in support of her latest album, which also earned her a country music award and AOTY at this year's Grammys.

Originally, the 22-stop tour was set to include four nights in Los Angeles. However, recent reports indicate that the artist will now also perform on May 9. The Los Angeles shows will begin on April 28.

Still, the If I Were a Boy singer's tour won't be as extensive as her last one for Renaissance. Beyonce was originally set to announce her upcoming grand tour in January. However, due to the wildfires that severely affected Los Angeles earlier this year, the Drunk in Love artist had to postpone the highly anticipated announcement.

Earlier she was set to announce the dates on January 14, but due to the calamity that left many homeless, the Break My Soul artist then announced the tour on February 1. This was right before the Grammy Award ceremony that took place on February 2, 2025. 

Here are the previously announced dates of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour: 

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter 2025 Tour Dates:

April 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

May 1 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

May 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

May 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

May 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

May 15 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field

May 17 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field

May 22– East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

May 24 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

May 25 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

May 28 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

June 5 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

June 29 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

July 4 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 7 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium

