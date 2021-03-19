Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy celebrates first Grammy win by sipping out of her award for Brown Skin Girl.

Beyonce organised a photoshoot for Blue Ivy and the young one went all out to pose with her first Grammy. Read details below.

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy is celebrating her first win! The singer's 9-year-old daughter won her first Grammy when her mum Beyonce picked up an award for best music video for Brown Skin Girl. For the unversed, Blue Ivy featured alongside her mum in the winning song's video and made a lasting impression. Naturally, it was a big moment for the little one and Beyonce made sure to make it memorable.

The singer organised a photoshoot for Blue Ivy and the young one went all out to pose with her first Grammy. For the photoshoot, Blue Ivy adorably put on a crown and smiled for the camera as she posed with the Grammy. In another photo, Blue Ivy amped the fun as she was seen wearing the crown and sipping with a straw out of the Grammy award.

Beyonce shared a montage of the memorable Grammys night where she made history as the only musician to have won the maximum number of Grammys. Taking to Instagram, Beyonce shared the montage which included award stills, her speech, celebrations with husband Jay-Z and Blue Ivy's adorable photos. She captioned it simply with a blue heart emoji.

The 63rd Grammys was historic for Beyonce in more ways than one as the singer picked up not one, but four Grammys. Her 'Savage' hit track with Megan Thee Stallion, Brown Skin Girl and Black Parade were awarded by the Recording Academy.

Click here to watch Beyonce's latest Instagram montage featuring daughter Blue Ivy.

