Beyonce's daughter looks completely like Jay-Z as she attends Renaissance Tour with Madonna

Beyonce's current Renaissance Tour has been making headlines ever since it began a few weeks ago. From sold-out shows to the overwhelming crown turn-up, everything seems to be working in favor of the songwriter. However, this time, it was not Beyonce, but her five-year-old, who found her way into the headline. After keeping her daughter Rumi away from the limelight all these years, pictures of her attending the concert with Madonna have surfaced over the internet.

Beyonce's daughter Rumi looks exactly like Jay-Z

Global star Madonna took her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, to attend Beyonce's New Jersey show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. It turned out that Rumi, Beyonce, and Jay Z's five-year-old daughter had also joined the team. Post the show, the star performer joined Madonna to click a picture with the girls. Glimpses of these moments were shared by Madonna on her Instagrams stories.

Soon after, the picture was a part of all pop culture discussion threads and feeds. Fans were quick to point out that Rumi looks exactly like her father. One fan commented that he was shocked to see that little Rumi had grown so tall. You can find the pictures right here.

Beyonce pays tribute to Madonna at the Renaissance World Tour

On Tuesday's show, Beyonce decided to pay tribute to Madonna, who was there to watch the entire piece. The Material Girl was more than delighted to receive a homage like this. By the end of the show, the stage was lit up with the words 'QUEEN MOTHER MADONNA.' Later the same night, Madonna put up a story on her Instagram, thanking Beyonce for this effort. She wrote 'Thank you, Queen B.'

While this wholesome banter is being discussed, fans also noted that Beyonce refrained from taking Lizzo's name in the show. This affirms the sexual assault allegations that the songstress is facing. We will be sure to update this section as the lawsuit against Lizzo develops in the near future. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.