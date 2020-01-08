Beyonce's father Matthew Knowles shares an adorable photo of Blue Ivy Carter to celebrate her 8th birthday

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter celebrated her eighth birthday yesterday, i.e. January 7, 2020, and grandfather Matthew Knowles shared an adorable photo of the munchkin on Instagram. Check out his IG post below.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is just as popular as her super famous parents has turned eight and we feel extremely old. On January 7, 2020, Blue Ivy celebrated her birthday and her transformation is baffling to the faint eyes. Earlier, to recap 2019, the SPIRIT singer had posted a video on her Instagram page titled 'Bey-Cap 2019' where we got to see Blue all grown up and in a recent post by Beyonce's father Matthew Knowles, you will be stunned to see how familiar Ivy already looks to her mommy dearest.

In the photo shared by Matthew, Blue is all ready for school as she poses in front of an orange background that matched her cold-shoulder top. The orange top was paired with a cute grey skirt with cherries printed on it while her sleek hair reminded us so much of Bey. A baby pink and purple floral printed backpack completed the back to school look to perfection. Knowles Sr. shared the picture to celebrate his sweet granddaughter's big day as she turned eight.

Check out the adorable snap posted by Matthew Knowles on IG below:

Matthew wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy.⁣ ⁣Love,⁣ Papa G."

Belated happy birthday to Blue Ivy Carter!

Meanwhile, Blue had made another appearance with her mom that had people talking about their acute resemblance. Shared by Megan Thee Stallion on IG, Beyonce and Ivy were seen posing for a picture with Megan during a New Year's Eve party.

