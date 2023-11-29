Celebrities react to Beyoncé's mom after she slams skin lightening allegations, featuring Keke Palmer, Octavia Spencer, and more

Trigger Warning: This articles has references of body image issues

The iconic singer and performer, Beyoncé stirred up the internet when she arrived in style at the premiere of her tour documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Dressed in a striking silver Versace gown, she opted for a platinum blonde look, catching everyone's attention. However, what dominated social media was not just her documentary, but rather speculations about a significant lightening in her skin tone.

When social media erupted with unfounded claims of Beyoncé lightening her skin, it ignited a wave of unwarranted criticism against the global superstar. In response to the online backlash, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, stepped into the spotlight to publicly defend her daughter. As Tina addressed the issue with authenticity and grace, a chorus of support emerged from notable figures such as Keke Palmer, and Octavia Spencer, along with many others, showing their support for both Beyoncé and her mom.

Celebs back Beyoncé’s mother after she defended her daughter amid public scrutiny

In the face of mounting speculation and criticism, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to address the controversy surrounding her daughter's appearance. She shared a post lambasting the accusations and highlighting the theme of the premiere—silver. Knowles passionately defended Beyoncé against allegations of attempting to "whiten" her skin, attributing the criticism to racism, sexism, and double standards. In her Instagram post, Knowles expressed frustration with individuals perpetuating baseless narratives, emphasizing that Beyoncé's choice of silver hair was a fashion statement aligned with the event's theme, as she called out haters for their racist comments.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, has skillfully and logically confronted racist remarks and haters, earning significant approval and applause from renowned personalities such as Keke Palmer, Holly Robinson Peete, Octavia Spencer, and many more. Keke Palmer expressed her unwavering support, stating, “I love you so much, Ms. Tina! She deserves to be protected in this way!” Holly Peete also lauded Tina's motherhood, emphasizing, “You better let them know!! This is what a GOOD mother does. She defends her child…This phenomenal woman is the epitome and definition of black pride and black excellence.”

Octavia Spencer joined the chorus of support, affirming, “You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent, black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with. I’m sorry you’ve come across the negative comments that people don’t realize is a reflection of how they feel about themselves.” Tami Roman didn't hold back either when she extended her support to the pop star’s mom, sharing, “I hate you even had you address this! But they gon learn to respect your gangsta.” These celebrities’ remarks, alongside many others, have wholeheartedly reflected their support for a mother's endearing care for her daughter, in the face of baseless criticism.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When did Beyoncé get her knee surgery done? Exploring surprising admission from Renaissance concert film

Beyoncé faced severe backlash for alleged skin-lightening

As images from the premiere circulated online, fans and netizens couldn't help but notice a change in Beyoncé's appearance. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her powerful voice and stage presence, faced an unexpected wave of criticism and speculation about whether she had undergone skin bleaching. While the dress code for the premiere was "cozy opulence" with a silver theme, attention quickly shifted to Queen Bey's silver hair and her complexion. Netizens seemed convinced that Beyoncé had indeed lightened her skin, alleging the superstar to act like whites.

Social media platforms were inundated with negative reactions, as comments questioning the authenticity of the superstar's appearance emerged. One user remarked, “Did she bleach her skin? She is not this light.” Another user expressed concern about the change in the artist's skin color, stating, “Look at how his skin color is changing. There will come a time when you won't be able to call him a n*igga.” Yet another user labeled it as “internalized racism.”. Another user demanded the return of the original Beyoncé with a comment stating, “Bring back the original."

ALSO READ: Why was Beyoncé accused of 'lightening her skin'? Exploring the controversy as mother Tina Knowles slams allegedly racist comments