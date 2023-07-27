Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from actor Richard Lawson after 8 years of marriage

Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of global superstar Beyoncé, has filed for divorce from her husband, actor Richard Lawson, after eight years of marriage. The legal documents obtained by TMZ indicate that Tina cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for their separation, leading them to go their separate ways.

Tina Knowles-Lawson's decision to part ways

The couple, who tied the knot on April 12, 2015, have listed their date of separation as July 25, 2023. In the court documents, Tina has requested that the court not award spousal support to either party. She has also expressed her desire to have her last name restored to Knowles.

Shared memories and second marriage for Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson

In recent months, Tina has rarely shared photos with Richard on her social media, fueling speculations about their relationship. However, past posts have shown the couple celebrating milestones, with Richard expressing his love and admiration for Tina. Tina's second marriage to Richard followed her previous marriage with Mathew Knowles from 1980 to 2011, during which they welcomed daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. Richard, too, had a previous marriage with actor Denise Gordy from 1978 to 1989, and they have a daughter, Bianca Lawson, and a son, Ricky Lawson.

As the legal process unfolds, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson are to embark on a new chapter in their lives. The public respects their privacy during this challenging time, and representatives for the couple have not yet provided any comments on the divorce filing. The memories they shared and the love they once celebrated will remain a part of their respective journeys moving forward.

