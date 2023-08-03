Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles rubbishes skipping Lizzo's name out on purpose claim: 'Y'all should really..'

*Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual harassment*

Ever since Beyonce sang the remix of Break My Soul during her Rennaisance tour concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and skipped taking Lizzo's name, the Internet has been claiming that it was a deliberate shade by the singer. Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles has rubbished these claims by making a comment on social media. Here's what exactly happened.

Beyonce skips Lizzo's name while performing Break My Heart

During the Foxborough tour stop, Beyonce performed her hit track Break My Heart and did not mention Lizzo's name during the performance. The lyrics of the song mention several names and the line says, "Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl." But the 41-year-old repeated Badu four times and did not take Lizzo's name or the other names ahead of her.

This comes after Lizzo was sued by three of her former dancers and accused of sexual harassment and hostile work environment allegations. The lawsuit had several other shocking claims where many of the repulsive instances were explained in detail. After the news came out, other former members of Lizzo's team came forward to support the victims and revealed they went through similar experiences when they were working for the 35-year-old rapper.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles rubbishes skipping Lizzo's name claim

Netizens think Beyonce skipping out on Lizzo's name was in reference to the claims and accusations but her mother Tina Knowles has slammed the claims. "She also didn't say her own sister's name yall should really stop," the 69-year-old commented. Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles comes up in the lyrics before Lizzo. One user pointed out, "She did say Solange.. but it's cool.." Another said, "She clearly said Solange Knowles."

A third repeated, "She definitely said her sister's name tho lmao." Meanwhile, a fourth user seemed to suggest that Tina Knowles was referring to Kelly Rowland, Beyonce's former Destiny's Child bandmate who she considers like her sister. Kelly's name comes after Lizzo's in the song and since Beyonce said Badu four times instead of saying Lizzo, her bandmate's name was also skipped because of that. It isn't clear who Beyonce's mother was referring to.

"Y'all saying she said Solange as if she doesn't acknowledge Kelly as her sister," the user commented. Beyonce is currently on her wildly successful Rennaisance tour and Lizzo has previously attended its Warsaw concert. The allegations against Lizzo also include body shaming which came as a shock since the singer is not only plus-sized but has also projected herself to be an advocate for self-love and body positivity. She is yet to address the rumors.

