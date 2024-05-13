Beyoncé's Country Music Debut Sets Streaming Record in 2024

Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé is getting more and more airplay. The 42-year-old icon's extensive 27-track album has received over one billion Spotify plays in less than two months since its release on March 29, according to a statement released by Parkwood Entertainment on Wednesday, May 8.

This momentous occasion emphasizes the album's widespread acclaim and appeal. Shortly after its release, Cowboy Carter became the most-streamed album of 2024 in a single day on Spotify, making history. This is the year's first time a country album has taken the top spot. (More recently, Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department broke the record.)

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter" album makes historic billboard achievements

Cowboy Carter has accomplished more since its release than just records on Spotify. Both the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums charts saw the album debut at No. 1; the latter made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the list since it was created in 1964. The album features rising acts Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, and Dolly Parton, in addition to legendary country performers Linda Martell, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton.

To assist the 32-time Grammy winner in raising her career total from 85 entries to 106 on the chart, 23 songs from the album also scored on the Billboard Hot 100. Consequently, she became the 17th artist — and third female — to have over 100 records in the Hot 100 during her career.

Beyoncé already had two charting songs from the album, 16 Carriages, and Texas Hold 'Em, before Cowboy Carter. The singer of II Hands II Heaven became the first Black woman to have a No. 1 song on the Hot Country Songs chart when the latter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Beyoncé shares Cowboy Carter album inspiration and journey

When Beyoncé initially revealed Cowboy Carter, the much anticipated Act II follow-up to 2022's Renaissance, at the 2024 Super Bowl, fans went into a frenzy. The singer talked candidly about the inspiration for the genre-bending album before its release.

She stated on Instagram, "This album has been over five years in the making." It all started with an encounter I had years ago when I didn't feel welcome, and I wasn't; that much was evident. However, as a result of that encounter, I researched our extensive musical library and dug deeper into the history of country music.”

She went on, "It feels good to see how music can bring so many people together globally and elevate the voices of some of the individuals who have devoted so much of their lives to teaching about our musical heritage."

The Jolene singer continued by stating that the negative feedback she received when she first entered the country music scene pushed her to push over the boundaries that doubters had placed in place.

Beyoncé described Renaissance as a follow-up to that album, saying that to produce the bold body of work—which is more than just a country record—she took her time to "bend and blend genres together.” She said, "This is a 'Beyoncé' album. I'm happy to share Act Two of COWBOY CARTER with you all!"

