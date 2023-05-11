Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour kicks off in Sweden; Here is everything to know
Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour formally on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Sweden’s Friends Arena
Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour formally on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Sweden’s Friends Arena in Stockholm. This is her first tour in four and half years, as the queen brought Renaissance to the stage for the very first time.
Renaissance was released last July and quickly became Beyoncé‘s number one album. She also won a number of Grammy awards for this album including Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best R&B Song, Tradition R&B Performances, and more.
Here is everything to know about Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour which kicked off in Sweden ranging from set list to stage.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour kicked off on Wednesday in Sweden’s capital and it will continue with a second night in Stockholm. The North American phase of the Renaissance tour will begin in Toronto on July 8, 2023.
Beyoncé performed for three hours in Sweden without an opening act. She also gave live debuts to the tracks from records like Cuff It, Virgo’s Groove, Break My Soul, and more. During her closing performance of Summer Renaissance, the pop star even rode atop a flying disco horse.
Beyoncé Setlist of World Tour
- Dangerously in Love
- Flaws and All
- 1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down
- I Care
- I’m That Girl
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams
- Lift Off
- 7/11
- Cuff It
- Energy
- Break My Soul
- Formation
- Diva
- Run the World (Girls)
- My Power
- Black Parade
- Savage (Remix)
- Church Girl
- Get Me Bodied
- Before I Let Go
- Rather Die Young
- Love on Top
- Crazy in Love
- Green Light
- Freedom
- Plastic Off the Sofa
- Virgo’s Groove
- Naughty Girl / Say My Name / Rocket
- Move
- Heated
- Thique
- All Up in Your Mind
- Drunk in Love
- America Has a Problem
- Pure/Honey
- Summer Renaissance
In the latter half of the concert, Beyoncé also surprised people with one truly unexpected nod. She launched into the first verse of Britney Spears’ Toxic which was modified with a ticking noise to add depth.
Beyoncé
