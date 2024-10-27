Beyonce’s Sister Solange Knowles Opens Up About Battling with Multiple Autoimmune Disorders; Details Inside

Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles, confesses to being battling through multiple autoimmune diseases. In the comment section of musician Shaun Ross, the singer mentioned that she too had been diagnosed with POTS and two other diseases, Sjögren’s syndrome and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). The actress-singer mentioned that she has been battling the disease since 2018.

While providing strength to Ross, who too was diagnosed with POTS, Knowles shared, "Sending you so much love and strength, Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS!”

Further in her note, the singer gave a shoutout to a non-profit organization that “seeks to improve the lives of individuals living with autonomic nervous system disorders through research, physician education, public awareness and patient empowerment programs,” as mentioned on their website.

She added, “The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty!”

ALSO READ: Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson Reaches Settlement Agreement 13 Months After Divorce Filing; DEETS

According to the description by the Mayo Clinic, POTS directly affects the nervous system, which in turn also slows down the blood circulation, causing lightheadedness and dizziness.

A person diagnosed with the symptoms of POTS is even more likely to faint while making a shift from lying down to standing up. Meanwhile, the diagnosis of Sjögren leads to “damages the glands that produce and control moisture in your body.”

Advertisement

Knowles previously mentioned her disease in 2017, when the actress-singer revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autonomic disease, which ultimately got her to cancel her performance on the New Year’s Eve.

At the time, the musician wrote, “[It’s] been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me. Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all.” Though she did not disclose the cause or the diagnosis 8 years ago, she did claim it to be “complicated.”

Meanwhile, replying to Knowles’ comment on his post, Ross wrote, "Thank you so much Solange. You’ve known me since I was a teen and how energetic I can be. This definitely changed my entire outlook on so much try to navigate this entirely. I appreciate you so much. Sending love ❤️."

On the work front, Shaun Ross released his new track, The Offer, sung alongside Lalah Hathaway.

ALSO READ: Met Gala Throwback: When Jay Z, Beyonce And Solange Got Into The Infamous Elevator Fight