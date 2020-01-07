Beyonce's washroom break at Golden Globes 2020 included insane security; Deets Inside

One power couple who garnered attention at the Golden Globes for merely their brief presence were singer Beyonce and Jay-Z. Read on to know more.

The Golden Globes this year made more noise for its off-stage moments than the ones on stage. The award show officially kicked-off the awards season this year and took place in Los Angeles on 5 January. The night was a star-studded one as Hollywood A-listers from all over came to step out in their fashionable best. One couple who garnered attention for merely their brief presence were singer Beyonce and Jay-Z. The power couple arrived for the award show mid way and made their presence to the one of the front tables.

Now, while you may think that Beyonce had the time of her life and let her hair down. Well, you may be mistaken. According to a latest report in Page Six, Beyonce's security was around her at all times. As per the publication's source, who was present at the Golden Globes, revealed that a staffer accompanied the singer to the bathroom. Not just that, the security staffer had an arm right out in front of Queen Bey at face level to prevent people from taking pictures of, or even gawking at her.

However, Jay-Z walked behind his wife Beyonce and clicked pictures. "It was ridiculous," the source revealed. The singer also faced backlash from citizens for remaining seated when actor Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor -- Drama award. The actor was given a standing ovation when he won the award for his stellar acting in Joker. However, while everyone stood up, Beyonce did not flinch.

Credits :Page Six

Read More