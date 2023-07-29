Beyoncé's Wax figure makes debut in New York; Madame Tussauds took inspiration singer's iconic look

Beyonce, better known as queen bee, has a new wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds. On Thursday, July 27 the brand-new Beychella-inspired Beyoncé wax figure made its grand debut on The Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, New York.

Beyonce's Beychella wax statue debuts

The Beychella-inspired Beyoncé wax figure made its debut in New York with a bang. The stunning new Beyoncé wax figure showcases a recreation of her iconic ensemble from her historic 2018 Coachella performance, where she made history as the first Black woman to headline the music and arts festival.

The figure dons a replica of Queen Bey's iconic Balmain bodysuit and cape, complemented by a cane, a dazzling headpiece, diamante earrings, and a striking statement necklace. Created by a team of 20 Madame Tussauds studio artists, sculptors, and designers, the project required six months of dedicated work.

The unveiling of the Beyoncé wax figure took place at The Edge, an awe-inspiring glass-floored observation deck at Hudson Yards. Situated on the 100th story, it proudly holds the title of the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

Fans can now admire the Beyoncé wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York, starting this week. To capture Beyoncé's striking resemblance, the museum assembled a talented team of 20 Madame Tussauds studio artists, sculptors, and designers in London. Meticulously researching hundreds of images, videos, and magazine spreads of the iconic singer, they dedicated six months of hard work to bring the statue to life.

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour

Just ahead of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour's arrival in the tri-state area, Madame Tussauds pays its tribute to the iconic singer. The highly anticipated tour is scheduled to have two shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 29 and July 30.

Having already completed its successful European leg, the Renaissance World Tour amassed an impressive $154 million from 21 shows, making it Beyoncé's most successful tour to date.

The tour promotes her chart-topping seventh solo studio album, which includes Grammy-winning hits like Break My Soul, which peaked at No.1, and Cuff It, which made it to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. chart.

