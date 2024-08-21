'Beyond My Expectation': Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Silence on New MCU Dr. Doom Role

It’s been a month since Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Brothers’ return to the MCU was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, and fans are still buzzing. The Russo Brothers will direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret War. The biggest surprise? RDJ is back, but in a different role.

After retiring as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, fans had been eagerly awaiting his return. Marvel Studios has answered those wishes by casting Downey as the iconic villain Doctor Doom. Fans are thrilled but also anxious to see how Downey will embody the sinister Doctor Doom, a dark variant of Tony Stark.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr. talked about his role as Victor Von Doom in The Avengers: Doomsday and addressed how Kevin Feige wants to do right by the character. Recalling how he got roped in for playing the role, the actor said, "So, probably a year ago... because, you know, [Kevin] Feige and I have kept in touch. We're pals. Favreau, Feige, and I have kept in touch. I'm close with the Russo Brothers; we have other business we're doing. So, there's this little group of fellow travelers and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger and I had an idea outside of the Cinematic Universe for how I could be of service to what's going on in the Parks and all their location-based entertainment."

He further added, “Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?' Then we both realized over time that it was another thing that just disproved any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how we could not go backward, how we could not disappoint expectations, and how we can continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.'"

Well, that’s how it started. The Iron Man actor then continued how he finally went to see Bob Iger and explained his idea and how he loved it. Hinting at something beyond his expectations is getting created, and RDJ kept the rest of it under wraps.

We clearly can’t wait to see how Robert Downey Jr.’s character as Doctor Doom pans out in the upcoming movie. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

