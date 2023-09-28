BFF Goals! Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham twin in matching makeup for Paris soccer game

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham are not only friends but also style twins. The 31-year-old star of Only Murders in the Building and the 28-year-old actress known for Welcome to the Chippendales have a knack for coordinating their outfits, even sporting matching pleather jackets during a recent outing to a soccer stadium in Paris.

Share Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham twin

Their latest fashion feat? They've taken their twinning game up a notch by sharing the same makeup look. In a recent selfie posted on Gomez's Instagram Story, the two friends can be seen in a warm embrace, showcasing their glowing makeup. Their cheeks have the perfect blush, and their glossy pink lips match flawlessly. Their eyelashes are beautifully fanned out, and they both sport chic slicked-back updos.

In the photo, Selena Gomez rocks a blue collared shirt and stylish gold hoop earrings, while Peltz Beckham wears a trendy moto jacket, a navy top, and stunning oversized silver earrings. Not long ago, Peltz Beckham showered Gomez with compliments on social media, describing her as "@selenagomez most beautiful inside and out 🤍," in a candid photo of the Single Soon singer touching up her makeup on Instagram Story.

The exact timeline of their friendship is unclear, but many speculate that it only recently blossomed (Gomez was not present at Peltz Beckham's wedding to husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham last year). Despite this, they've managed to form a strong bond, traveling together and celebrating holidays and milestones.They spend so much time together, often with Brooklyn joining the fun, that Gomez humorously referred to their trio as a "throuple." She even shared a post featuring a photo of all three of them cuddling on a New Year's vacation with the caption "Fine call us a throuple #foreverplusone." Gomez's younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, who occasionally accompanies her big sister on the red carpet, has also become a part of their close-knit circle. She once gave Brooklyn a buzz cut, while showcasing the strong sisterhood they share.

ALSO READ: 'We're very Sex and the City': Heidi Klum about friendship with Sofia Vergara amidst latter's ongoing divorce from Joe Manganiello

Nicola Peltz Beckham on her friendship with Selena Gomez

In an interview with Wondermind, Peltz Beckham expressed, "I think we speak the same love language where it's like, we never really go out in LA, we are with our six dogs now, we're always working or with the dogs, and when we're hanging out, it's always like sleeping over with Gracie and Brooklyn's cooking, we're watching a movie — and that's the best." She concluded by saying, "The best moments are when you don't have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I'm also such a homebody."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie reveals why she cut down number of movies after 2016; ‘I don’t feel like I’ve been myself’