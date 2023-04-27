Bhad Bhabie: How much does 'catch me outside' girl earns from OnlyFans? It might shock you

American rapper Bhad Bhabie has revealed how much she earns through her OnlyFans account and you might be shocked on finding out the amount. Continue reading to know what the 20-year-old said about her earnings from the adult platform.

How much does Bhad Bhabie earn from OnlyFans?

Bhad Bhabie, whose actual name is Danielle Bregoli, is in the top .01% of OnlyFans creators, and she has successfully earned over $50 million since she launched her profile on the platform. The "cash me ousside" girl even claimed that she could retire off the money she had made. Bhabie even went on to buy an expensive house with the money she made.

When haters questioned her and claimed that she was lying about her earnings, the rapper posted receipts on her Instagram page. The 20-year-old joined the adult platform on her 18th birthday and reportedly broke subscription records. During a December 2022 interview with Caleb Pressley that has been posted on YouTube, Bhabie talked about her OnlyFans profile as well as her preferences and experience on the popular platform.

When he asked "Do you moon for your job?" she replied, "I might" and then proceeded to reveal, "I'm more of a DMs kind of girl I think." Pressley then asked, "Do you get paid for that? You get money off DMs?" to which Bhabie responded, "Yeah." She then added that guys tend to send her d*ck pics back in response through DMs.

When Pressley asked what she thinks her audience demographic is, she replied, "I feel like they're like 20 to 40 years old. Probably like a white man that's like married, with like six kids. Definitely has a daughter that's like my age." Bhabie came into the public eye with her appearance on Dr. Phil back in 2016. She was featured during a segment titled "I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime" where she was laughed at and criticized for her behavior.

She had proceeded to say, "Catch me outside, how 'bout that," and the clip had gone viral instantly catapulting her to Internet fame. Bhabie used the clout she had and launched her rap music career. She has worked with artists like Kodak Black, and Ty Dolla Sign, among others. Access to Bhabie's OnlyFans page and content costs $23.99 per month and she has over 1.67 million likes on her profile. "[butterfly emoji] It just got crazier. DM me. I am on here every night responding," her bio reads.