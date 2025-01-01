Bhad Bhabie Reunites With Le Vaughn Days After Cheating Drama Involving Alabama Barker, Shares New Photo; See HERE
Bhad Bhabie appears to have reconciled with Le Vaughn after accusing him of cheating on her with Alabama Barker. She shared a new intimate snap with him on Sunday, signaling their reunion after a brief breakup.
Bhad Bhabie appears to have reconsidered her stance on breaking up with Le Vaughn for good after accusing him of cheating on her with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker. The OnlyFans model, born Danielle Bregoli, shared the news of getting back together with the rapper via her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 30, posting an intimate video of him kissing her neck.
“Forever my baby,” she captioned the video, adding two pink hearts.
Just a couple days ago, the Gucci Flip Flops rapper, 21, declared herself “single” after allegedly catching Le Vaughn crossing lines with Barker, 19. “@alabamaluellabarker took my man,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story, as reported by multiple news outlets.
Barker addressed the allegation with an “#ew,” according to the Instagram account Shade Room.
Travis Barker’s daughter later took to her Instagram Stories to further address the claims, alleging that Le Vaughn had formed an acquaintance with her under a pseudo-identity on social media. Alabama claimed the 26-year-old musician told her he was single before expressing his affection for her.
Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn, who welcomed daughter Kali in March, have had a tumultuous relationship since they began dating in 2020. Two months after the arrival of their daughter, the pair broke up, with Bhad Bhabie accusing her baby daddy of physically abusing her.
A few days later, however, the mother of one confessed her enduring love for her beau, followed by getting his face tattooed on her leg.
Bhad Bhabie first gained prominence during her September 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil. She is also well known for her 2018 mixtape titled 15.
