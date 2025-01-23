Bhad Bhabie Reveals Undergoing Plastic Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment After Being ‘Cleared' by Her Doctors; Slams Critics

Bhad Bhabie is choosing to embrace plastic surgery amid her cancer treatment.

On Tuesday, January 21, the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, shared the news on Instagram Stories, explaining her desire to “remove the bump” in her nose.

She posted before-and-after pictures of her nose, revealing the post-surgery bruising on her face. “Day 6! Nose jobs are not for the weak!” she wrote over a mirror selfie. In the photo, Bhabie wore a black tank top and matching shorts, her hair short and curly.

Apparently receiving backlash for the cosmetic procedure, Bhabie shared two text posts on her social media, hitting back at critics.

“I don’t know who told y’all [you] can’t get surgery when you have cancer,” she wrote. “I was cleared by my doctor. Mind the business that pays you.”

In the second post, she said, “Lying about plastic surgery is a problem, and clearly, so is telling the truth about having it. I choose to be open with y’all about what I have done, and MFs still make s**t a problem. Y’all are crazy.”

Bhad Bhabie went on to say, “Y’all MFs are so worried about me, and y’all don’t even know what kind of cancer I have! It’s not breast cancer; that is a rumor.”

In November 2024, Bhabie clapped back at criticism over her thinner-than-usual appearance, stating that her weight loss was due to “cancer medication.”

Advertisement

“I’m sorry my cancer medication made me lose weight,” she wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on November 7.

“I’m slowly gaining it back,” she added. “So stop running with the worst narratives.”

She didn’t share any other details about her illness or specific medication at the time.

Bhabie, for those unaware, rose to fame after a 2016 Dr. Phil appearance. She has since pursued a music and modeling career. In December 2023, she posed for Marc Jacobs while expecting her first child, Kali Love, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Le Vaughn last March.

ALSO READ: 'I Have To Live Like This': Bhad Bhabie Reflects On Her Traumatic Experience At Turn-About Ranch In The Teen Torture Inc Documentary