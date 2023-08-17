Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s relationship timeline: From coworkers to ‘husband’ and ‘wife’

The romance between Kanye West and Bianca Censori took everyone by surprise. Their journey from coworkers to a highly talked-about romance shows the twists and turns of their journey. With just two months passing since his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, Kanye West's connection with Bianca Censori caught everyone's attention. In this timeline, we uncover the key moments that narrate their unique love story, tracing their path from professional acquaintances to a captivating partnership that has intrigued people far and wide.

November 2020: Kanye West and Bianca Censori's paths cross

In November 2020, Bianca Censori, an architectural designer, began working for Kanye West's fashion brand, Yeezy. Their professional collaboration would later evolve into a deeper connection that would captivate the public's attention.

December 2022: Hints of romance

Hints of a potential romance emerged in December 2022 when West released a song titled Censori Overload, a direct reference to his newfound love, Bianca Censori.

Early January 2023: Romance rumors swirl

Dining at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, West and Censori were first spotted together in January 2023. The photographs of their outings started speculation about their relationship.

Mid-January 2023: Wedding bells ring for Kanye and Bianca

On January 13, 2023, reports surfaced that West and Censori had secretly exchanged vows in a "private ceremony" in Beverly Hills. Despite the lack of a legally binding marriage certificate, sources confirmed that the union was "very real" to the couple.

End of January 2023: Meeting the family

Despite skepticism from Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife, Censori began bonding with West's eldest daughter, North. The pair were photographed out to dinner, signaling a growing connection within the family dynamic.

Early June 2023: Settling in to home life

Censori's relationship with North continued to grow as they were seen together at various events, including West's birthday bash. The couple also settled into an upscale apartment in West Hollywood, solidifying their commitment.

Mid-June 2023: Doing 'amazing'

Celebrating their six-month marriage milestone, sources reported that West and Censori were thriving in their relationship. Their connection was characterized by mutual understanding and collaboration on various projects.

End of June/early July 2023: Tokyo trip

Venturing overseas, West and Censori embarked on a trip to Japan, exploring Tokyo and spending quality time together. The couple's travels showcased their bond and shared experiences.

August 2023: Italian vacation

Continuing their globe-trotting adventure, the couple traveled to Italy for a romantic getaway. Their passionate displays of affection in Florence and their genuine happiness together were captured in photographs and videos.

