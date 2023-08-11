Bianca Censori looks 'happy' while adjusting sheer crop top on gelato outing with husband Kanye West

An Italian gelato outing captures the vibrant spirits of Bianca Censori and Kanye West, as they share smiles and unconventional fashion choices.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 11, 2023   |  12:17 PM IST  |  410
Kanye West, Bianca Censori (Instagram)
Kanye West, Bianca Censori (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Kanye West and Bianca strolled barefoot through the streets of Florence
  • With gelato in hand, they savored their dessert while sharing smiles and laughter

In a delightful scene from their Italian escapade, Kanye West and his partner, referred to as his "wife" Bianca Censori, show a happy side during a gelato outing. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Kanye and Bianca offer a glimpse into the carefree relationship as the couple eats the gelato amidst an evening stroll in Florence, Italy.

A playful display of style for Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Contrasting their often solemn image, the pair appeared lively and happy, strolling barefoot through the streets of Florence. With gelato in hand, they savored their dessert while sharing smiles and laughter, momentarily pausing on a picturesque bridge to take in the beautiful surroundings. Despite the relaxed atmosphere, Bianca Censori's fashion choices added a daring twist. Sporting a completely sheer crop top, reminiscent of cut-up sheer tights, the 28-year-old architect adjusted her top while being quite carefree. Her ensemble also included a low-waisted white skirt and a silver head wrap.

ALSO READ: Kanye West's 'wife' Bianca Censori makes Instagram comeback; here's why she left it in the first place

Kanye West, Bianca Censori (Instagram, YouTube)

Bianca Censori seems happy despite Kanye West's 'stench'

Amidst swirling rumors of Bianca Censori's dissatisfaction with Kanye West's alleged 'serious stench,' a surprising twist emerged as the couple appeared to be visibly happy. The duo, known for their unconventional dynamics was caught in the spotlight due to hygiene speculations. Insider sources from Radar Online suggested that West's ostentatious attire might be concealing more than just style – hinting at possible weight gain and a purported 'serious stench.' Despite this unexpected challenge, the couple's recent appearance at Travis Scott's performance showcased their unity and the outings in Florence, Italy seemed to have helped the couple even more. 

ALSO READ: Is Bianca Censori not happy with Kanye West due to his ‘serious stench’? Source reveals

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship timeline

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's whirlwind romance took center stage in January 2023, just two months after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian. The couple's journey, marked by a seemingly sudden 'wedding' and extravagant outings, defied expectations. Amid controversies and Kardashian's apparent disapproval, Censori quickly embraced her role as stepmom to West's children. Their overseas trips to Japan and Italy showcased their affection, while rumors of an unconventional issue regarding West's hygiene added intrigue. Despite skepticism, they appeared united, with West expressing newfound happiness and creative collaboration with Censori. Their relationship continues to captivate as they navigate fame and love.

ALSO READ: Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori's transformation shocks fans into saying ‘she was so pretty before'

Advertisement

FAQs

Who is Bianca Censori Kanye West?
Kanye's wife works as an architect for Yeezy Bianca's LinkedIn says she has worked as an architectural designer for Kanye's Yeezy brand since November 2020. Prior to joining the fashion company, she served as a student architect at DP Toscano Architects from July 2017 to June 2020.
What is Bianca Censori best known for?
Kanye West's gal pal Bianca Censori turns heads with her avant-garde fashion, and her dramatically different before-and-after photos are going viral on TikTok after her unbelievable fashion transformation.
Is Bianca Censori a real architect?
Censori hails from Melbourne, Australia. She's not just any ordinary individual; she's an accomplished architect. Her journey into the world of architecture began in her childhood. Growing up, she felt a strong inclination towards creative pursuits, particularly artistic ones.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!