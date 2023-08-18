Bianca Censori turns into financial manager as Kanye West gives her legal power to manage his money

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has taken charge of business matters since the rapper faced backlash for making anti-Semitic comments last November. These comments led to him losing partnerships with major brands like Balenciaga, GAP, and Adidas, causing him significant financial losses. In an effort to salvage his Yeezy clothing and shoe line, as well as handle the legal disputes with former associates, Kanye's partner Bianca has assumed a significant role in their relationship. A source told US Sun that recently discovered documents reveal that she was quietly given a special power of attorney over one of his properties back in March. This special power of attorney is specifically a finance manager and not as broad as a general power of attorney.

Bianca Censori is helping Kanye West to make a comeback

The documents also show that Bianca was responsible for selling Kanye's property in Hidden Hills, which he bought for $4.5 million in 2021. The plan was to build a new home on the property, but the deed was transferred to a different entity in Calabasas, resulting in Kanye selling the property for $4.25 million. The couple has been living in a luxury apartment building in West Hollywood, close to Kanye's Yeezy headquarters. Kanye owns various properties, including a $57 million Malibu beach home that has been left unoccupied.

The musician is working hard to rebuild his career, which has suffered a lot since he faced consequences for his tweets on Jewish Community. New documents show that his partner, Censori, was given an important role and control over one of his special properties in March.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are a ‘hit duo’

Bianca, who worked as Head of Architecture at Yeezy, started her journey with Kanye in 2020. Although the details about her are limited, it's known that she relocated from Melbourne to the US. Reports initially suggested they married in LA, but sources claim they exchanged vows at the Amangiri Resort in Utah. Despite the surprise, their connection goes beyond the surface. They consider themselves married and have been inseparable, traveling together to various places. Their strong bond has been evident during their trips to places like Japan and Italy.

An insider revealed, "Bianca and Ye are a hit duo. The connection is beyond dressing up and walking around barefoot, they complement each other in every way. Everyone around them feels their bond is only getting stronger, and Bianca is patient and caring and can handle his big personality.”

