Bianca Censori's Extreme Weight Loss Raises Concerns Amid Marital Issues with Kanye West

Bianca Censori has made headlines for her sudden weight loss after she was spotted in a public outing in Paris. The former Yeezy employee, who married rapper Kanye West in 2022, has been portrayed in a negative light for her rebranding into a Kim Kardashian-esque style owing to her risky outfits and now skinny physique.

The Australian architect’s new look has raised concerns among fans online as many perceived it as a call for help. It stemmed from Ye’s recent controversies and controlling issues with speculation that Censori might be suffering under the partnership.

Bianca Censori's weight loss rings alarm bells

Bianca Censori, 29, debuted a new skinny frame during her recent outings with friends that sparked debates about whether she is going through a difficult time in her marriage with Ye, 47. It is reported that earlier the Melbourne-based architect had a fuller physique and opted for athleisure wear more often.

However, since her high-profile marriage to the Heartless rapper in December 2022, the media has constantly updated on new developments in Censori’s lifestyle. Besides her slim physique, the model has also updated her fashion game.

Although not a fan-favorite move, Censori is mostly spotted in risque ensembles in contrast to her former bodycon suits. She was recently seen in bandage-like halter suspenders that covered little of her torso during an outing in Paris this week, which sparked debates on social media. Daily Mail reports she was heading for a dinner date with her friend at Manko restaurant in the fashion capital.

Kanye West, who was under fire for his antisemitic comments and divorce from Kim Kardashian, is believed to have influenced the fashion choices of his wife Bianca. A source revealed that the rapper did the same with ex-wife Kim during their seven-year marriage and added that Kim might know what Bianca is going through at the moment, per the source.

The Daily reported that a source confirmed that Bianca’s family is “mortified” by her fashion choices and feels she is being controlled.

Fans address concerns on Bianca Censori’s well-being

Soon after media photos of Bianca Censori’s slender look and dicey ensembles made their way to the internet, fans flooded the posts with their opinions and concerns. Most netizens seemed concerned about the Yeezy architect’s well-being due to her extreme weight loss and questioned whether Ye had something to do with it.

“Same exact situation happened when he dated Julia Fox. Weird crazy outfits, dramatic weight loss, Kanye is insane,” an X (Formerly Twitter) user conjectured whereas another netizen wrote, “She lost about 10lbs which is a significant amount of weight but hardly cause for concern.” Comparisons with her former curvy physique also surfaced while others declared Censori “needs help from someone.”

Another user pointed out Censori’s fatigued eyes that were pleading for somebody to save her. “Bianca is either desperate for fame or she's being drugged and is Kanye's s*x slave,” another comment stated on X (Formerly Twitter).

Kanye West and Biana Censori tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony which was reportedly a non-legal marriage initially because they did not file for a marriage certificate, per the Daily Mail.

