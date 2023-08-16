Bianca Censori's fiery throwback mirror selfie earns her 'first lady' comment from fans

Kanye West's supporters have been showing unwavering devotion towards his new 'wife' and this has been proved, once again. In the midst of the frenzy around the rapper's public appearances with the Australian architect Bianca Censori, fans are now sifting through her earlier social media posts to find fresh conversation starters.

Fans find unseen snapshots from Bianca Censori's Instagram

Fans have recently discovered Bianca Censori's Instagram account, igniting excitement and packing the comments section of her throwback images. She has surprisingly not posted anything online since September 22, 2022. One specific photograph from the collection of recently found pictures sticks out since it dates back almost three years. Censori appears in what looks to be a topless picture in the hazy shot. Her long brunette hair falls down the right side as the frame highlights the upper portion of her chest and reveals a hint of her cleavage. She is seen looking thoughtfully at her phone's screen in a selfie taken in a mirror.

Enthusiastic comments on Bianca Censori's picture

Comments on the photo overflow with appreciation, with one recent comment exclaiming, "angel i love you smsmssmsm," referencing the angel emoji from the caption. Others label her as the "first lady," and another admirer writes, "Wake Up Mrs. West." The comment section is filled with fiery emojis and heart symbols, affirming the fans' enthusiastic response.

Recent images of Censori from the Burning Man art and music festival also evoked a frenzied reaction from fans. The 28-year-old showcased her curves in a chainmail bikini through a series of aesthetic photos that exhibited both the front and back of her ensemble.

A glimpse of Bianca Censori's eclectic fashion choices

Censori has become synonymous with her eclectic fashion choices, as evidenced by her recent appearances. From donning a sheer bodysuit during her Tuscan vacation to sporting an unconventional mummy-like ensemble for date night, she consistently surprises with her sartorial selections, sometimes in tandem with the rapper himself.

Earlier this year, the news of West and Censori's non-binding wedding ceremony made headlines, marking a significant relationship update. This development followed West's finalized divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Amidst the celebrity intrigue, the spotlight continues to shine on Bianca Censori, captivating fans with her evolving journey alongside Kanye West.

