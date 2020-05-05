The Biebers on Watch: Breakup, reconciliation & other Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's revelations on the show

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin make revelations about their 2016 split, reconciliation and other things on their Facebook show The Biebers on Watch.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their fans amidst the quarantine phase. Besides making fun TikTok videos together and bonding with family, the couple is finding ways to keep their romance alive. Justin and Hailey are opening up about their love story in the most surprising ways on their new Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch. The couple released their 12-episode show on Monday, May 4. In the first episode, Justin and Hailey went for a romantic boat ride reminiscing their love story, different aspects of their relationship, and the aftermath of their 2016 split.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had parted ways in 2016 after having been together for a year. The couple is now happily married but Hailey recalls how their time away from each other helped her grow. She admitted that she was hurt but she learnt a lot about herself. " I didn’t search for somebody to take your place and take another relationship or fill a void in that way. I really let myself feel the emotions I was feeling. It feels like grieving, it is grieving, actually. You feel like you lose someone you really, really love and care about," she told Justin.

"I just remember I cared about you so much that I was like, It doesn’t even matter to me if he’s in my life, in like, a romantic way. I just care about him so much that I want us to be in each other’s lives and that be OK," Hailey continued. Justin and Hailey got engaged back in July 2018 and exchanged wedding vows later in September. The 'Love Yourself' singer got back with ex Selena Gomez for a brief period of time in March 2018 before reconciling with Hailey Baldwin. "We’ve had to work hard on our relationship. I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other, and so close and just solid with each other," Hailey explained on The Biebers on Watch.

"Obviously, you’re my best friend. I think that’s the biggest payoff, you get a best friend to do everything with," she told Justin. Isn't it the cutest thing ever? Being a doting wifey, Hailey admitted that the best part about her marriage with Justin Bieber is that "The companionship that you get out of it. The more you work on it and fight for it to be solid, it takes a lot of work." Sharing his side, Justin replied, "I think the security marriage gives you is that you make a covenant before God to love that person for better or for worse, in sickness and in health." He told Hailey how she made him feel good about himself even when he was at his lowest. "You’ve done amazing for me. You were there when I was really struggling. This season, I feel like I’m in the best place I’ve ever been. You and I are the closest we’ve ever been, it's really fun to experience new things with you, travel with you," he said.

The couple also spoke about the things that they need to work on in order to further strengthen their marriage. "Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you. I realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn’t realize I had," Justin said. However, the 26-year-old revealed that he has been able to improve himself to a large extent because of his wife Hailey. "That was really hard to work through those things but I think when you choose to work through those things, I feel like now that I’ve worked through that stuff, you and I are closer than ever," he admitted.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in a happy space now. The couple is happily married and head over heels in love with each other. They learnt from their mistakes, forgave each other, and loved again. The couple worked on themselves as individuals which led their relationship to blossom. They got over their self-doubt and finally realise that they're meant for each other. Justin and Hailey are currently practising social-distancing with their family in Canada and their social media profile is proof of how much fun the couple is having.

